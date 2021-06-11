M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.93. 300,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

