Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 615,436 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $17.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 665,963 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,836. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

