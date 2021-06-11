Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,553 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

