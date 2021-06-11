Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCJ opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.