Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

