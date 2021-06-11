Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PKW stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $93.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

