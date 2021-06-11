Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sientra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

SIEN stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $426.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

