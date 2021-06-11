Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,914 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.