Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,388 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14.

