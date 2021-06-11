Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 29,088 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,088 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $6,759,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,987,000.

ACWX opened at $58.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28.

