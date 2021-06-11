Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 29,706 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

