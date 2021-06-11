Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 142,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB opened at $43.63 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

