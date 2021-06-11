Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,088,609. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

