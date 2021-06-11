Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.73. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

