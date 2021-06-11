MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis Sells 10,000 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,018,420.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.46. 292,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,131. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 527.04. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.66.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

