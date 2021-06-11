Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $491,250.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,444. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after buying an additional 208,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

