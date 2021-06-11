Maker Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $94.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,914.29 or 0.07822810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

