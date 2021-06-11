MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 14th.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 70.67%. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

