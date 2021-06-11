Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. Manchester United shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 188,129 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $678.31 million, a P/E ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,908,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 1,293,897 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

