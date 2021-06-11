Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 929.4% in May

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 929.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MNXXF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 161,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,932. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

