Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 929.4% in May

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 929.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MNXXF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 161,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,932. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
