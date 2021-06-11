MAP Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $990,641.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $990,641.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00186859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01103122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,047.21 or 1.01467099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

