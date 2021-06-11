Maple Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $110,634.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $10.46 or 0.00028300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00825677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

