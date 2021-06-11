Mark J. Pincus Sells 358,341 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zynga stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 6,577,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,579,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

