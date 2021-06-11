Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MRKR opened at $3.24 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

