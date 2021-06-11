Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells $23,817.72 in Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 16,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $23,817.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09.

NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBII. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

