Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Martello Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DRKOF stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Martello Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

