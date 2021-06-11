Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.80. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 228,489 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.47.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.32%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

