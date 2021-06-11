Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $233,343.92 and approximately $64,210.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.56 or 0.06425539 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00154012 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

