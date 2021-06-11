Matthew Kalish Sells 57,692 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472,070. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.