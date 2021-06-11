Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 698 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $71,614.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,537,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $8,249.04.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 101 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $10,273.72.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. 1,057,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,025. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.