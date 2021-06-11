Maureen B. Short Sells 22,725 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RCII stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $63.59. 827,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,295. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.