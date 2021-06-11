Maxim Group Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Maxim Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,917. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $442.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

