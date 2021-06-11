Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Maximus worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

