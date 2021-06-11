Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 1,011.1% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAYNF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. Mayne Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

