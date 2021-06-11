Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG traded down $17.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,306.91. 4,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,356.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

