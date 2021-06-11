Maytus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.36. 538,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

