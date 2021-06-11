Maytus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $364.12. The company had a trading volume of 99,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,867. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.