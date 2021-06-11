Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $6.96 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. Workday accounts for approximately 2.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

