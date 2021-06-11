Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.