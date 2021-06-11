McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 480,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,769. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.