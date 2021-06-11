McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 276.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

