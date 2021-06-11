McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

