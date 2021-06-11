McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

MCD opened at $234.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.54. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

