McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,471. The stock has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

