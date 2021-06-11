McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by 58.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.