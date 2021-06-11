McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $143,480.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 57,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

