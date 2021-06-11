MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.65. MDC Partners shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 281,034 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.
MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
