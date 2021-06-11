MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.65. MDC Partners shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 281,034 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 21.5% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 834,141 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 12.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,324,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 487,521 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,563 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

