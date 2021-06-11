Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76.43 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $895.07 million and approximately $76.43 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,660,052 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

