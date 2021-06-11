MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.69. 7,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

