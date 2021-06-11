Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Up 14%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares rose 14% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 144,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,675,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Medallia alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.